Facebook’s oversight board to make final decision on Donald Trump’s suspension

Facebook has announced that it’s referring its decision to indefinitely suspend Donald Trump’s access to its independent oversight board.
The social media giant established the oversight board last year as a means to make the final call on some of the important decisions that Facebook makes.
The board’s decisions are binding and can’t be overruled by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It’s made up of experts and civic leaders from around the world.
“We believe our decision was necessary and right. Given its significance, we think it is important for the board to review it and reach an independent judgment on whether it should be upheld,” the company said in a blog post.
While the social media giant awaits the decision, Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts will remain suspended indefinitely.
“Our decision to suspend then-President Trump’s access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a US president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy.”
Facebook says that this was an unprecedented set of events, which called for unprecedented action from it. The company says that it hopes the board will uphold the choice that it made.
Source: Facebook
Comments