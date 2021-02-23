Microsoft to bring text prediction to Word in March

Windows’ Microsoft is planning to bring text prediction to Word in March.
The functionality uses Machine Learning to make suggestions based on the text typed by the user. Neowin spotted the featureÂ on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, and the American company notes that it will help “users write more efficiently by predicting text quickly, timely and accurately.”
Once it rolls out, users will see greyed-out predictions, and they can press ‘Tab’ to accept or press ‘Esc’ to reject the suggestion. The feature will get better as the user continues to use it with Machine Learning. However, if you don’t like the feature you can turn it off.
Microsoft says that the data will not “leave the tenant boundary,” and no human will be able to see it unless “donated as part of the feedback mechanism.”
The company has previously sent out the feature to 50 percent of Beta Channel users.
