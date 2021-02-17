PREVIOUS|


PlayStation’s Double Discounts sale offers PS Plus subscribers twice the savings

The deals end on March 4th

Feb 17, 2021

11:37 AM EST

FIFA 21

PlayStation is currently running a ‘Double Discounts’ sale on the PlayStation Store.

With the promotion, all PlayStation gamers can take advantage of a flat discount on various games, while PlayStation Plus subscribers can save twice as much on each title.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Double Discounts sale ends on March 4th.

Image credit: EA

