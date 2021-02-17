PlayStation’s Double Discounts sale offers PS Plus subscribers twice the savings

PlayStation is currently running a ‘Double Discounts’ sale on the PlayStation Store.
With the promotion, all PlayStation gamers can take advantage of a flat discount on various games, while PlayStation Plus subscribers can save twice as much on each title.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Crysis Remastered — $31.99 (regularly $39.99)Â [save an extra 20 percent with PS Plus]
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5 — $59.99Â (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
- Dreams — $20.24 (regularly $26.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 — $54.39 (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 32 percent with PS Plus]
- Marvel’s Avengers — $59.99 (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
- PGA Tour 2K21 — $59.99 (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $80.39 (regularly $119.99) [save an extra 33 percent with PS Plus]
- Star Wars: Squadrons — $43.99 (regularly $54.99) [save an extra 20 percent with PS Plus]
- Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD — $50.24 (regularly $66.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
The full list of deals can be found here. The Double Discounts sale ends on March 4th.
Image credit: EA
Comments