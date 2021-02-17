Here’s how to watch Nintendo’s FebruaryÂ 2021 Direct live stream

Today’s Nintendo Direct is the first big Direct since September 2019 — yes, it’s been that long.
All of Nintendo’s recent Directs have technically been spin-offs. These included shorter Direct Mini events, the quick Super Mario Anniversary Direct, and others. The Japanese gaming giant says that today’s 50-minute long presentation will provide new information on both current and upcoming Switch games. February
If you’re trying to figure out where and when to watch the February Nintendo Direct, we’ve got you covered.
This Direct will begin at 2pm PT/5pm ET. In Canada, it can be watched via Nintendo’s official website, YouTube, or Twitch.
With such a long presentation, there are plenty of possibilities. However, a few reveals are more likely than others. Nintendo actually already mentioned Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the Twitter post announcing the Direct, so a new DLC fighter might be revealed.
This year also marks the 35th anniversary of both The Legend of Zelda and Metroid franchises, the 40th anniversary of Donkey Kong, and the 25th anniversary of PokÃ©mon. So, a few related announcements seem highly likely. Nintendo did celebrate Mario’s 35th-anniversary last year in spectacular fashion, after all.
