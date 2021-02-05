PREVIOUS|
Deals

Amazon launches Valentineâ€™s Day tech deals on Echo devices, Eero routers Ring Alarms and more

Feb 5, 2021

3:24 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon Echo

As has become expected with nearly every holiday imaginable, Amazon is launching several notable deals ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

The list of devices includes the great-sounding 4th-generation Amazon Echo, the Echo Auto, the Echo Flex, the Echo Show 5, Eero Routers and Ring Alarm kits.

Below is a full selection of the deals:

Echo Smart Speakers

Echo (4th Generation): $99.99 (regularly $129.99)Echo Dot (3rd Generation): $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Echo Dot (4th Generation): $44.99 (regularly $69.99)

Echo Auto: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation): $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Echo Flex: $24.99 (regularly $34.99)

Fire TV

Fire TV Stick 4K – $59.99Â (regularly $69.99)Fire TV Cube – $119.99Â (regularly $149.99)

Fire TV Stick (2020) – $49.99Â (regularly $59.99)

Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) – $39.99Â (regularly $49.99)

Ring Home Security

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera: $209.99 (regularly $249.99)

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit, 2nd Generation: $219.99 (regularly $269.99)

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, 2nd Generation: $279.99 (regularly $339.99)

Eero Networking

Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, Router + Extender: $223.00 (regularly $279.00)

Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Extender: $103.00Â (regularly $129.00)

Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: $143.00Â (regularly $179.00)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

