As has become expected with nearly every holiday imaginable, Amazon is launching several notable deals ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14th.
The list of devices includes the great-sounding 4th-generation Amazon Echo, the Echo Auto, the Echo Flex, the Echo Show 5, Eero Routers and Ring Alarm kits.
Below is a full selection of the deals:
Echo Smart Speakers
Echo (4th Generation): $99.99 (regularly $129.99)Echo Dot (3rd Generation): $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
Echo Dot (4th Generation): $44.99 (regularly $69.99)
Echo Auto: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation): $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
Echo Flex: $24.99 (regularly $34.99)
Fire TV
Fire TV Stick 4K – $59.99Â (regularly $69.99)Fire TV Cube – $119.99Â (regularly $149.99)
Fire TV Stick (2020) – $49.99Â (regularly $59.99)
Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) – $39.99Â (regularly $49.99)
Ring Home Security
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera: $209.99 (regularly $249.99)
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit, 2nd Generation: $219.99 (regularly $269.99)
Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, 2nd Generation: $279.99 (regularly $339.99)
Eero Networking
Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, Router + Extender: $223.00 (regularly $279.00)
Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Extender: $103.00Â (regularly $129.00)
Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: $143.00Â (regularly $179.00)
