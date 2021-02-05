New Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix lets players install mods safely again

After recently warning Cyberpunk 2077 PC players not to install mods or custom save files because a vulnerability could allow them to “execute code on PCs,” CD Projekt Red has released a hotfix that allows mods to be installed safely.
‘Hotfix 1.12’ seems to only include this mod fix and no other updates to the game. Since its release on December 10th, CD Projekt Red has released several updates for the controversial game — including one that, unfortunately, added a game-breaking bug. However, this issue was thankfully fixed rather quickly.
Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC!
This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):
– Fixed a buffer overrun issue.
– Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. pic.twitter.com/LAkBfVpnXf
â€” Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 5, 2021
Given this hotfix is focused on PC mods, it won’t be making its way to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version of the game.
Unfortunately, mods that allow players to have sex with Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand are still banned.
The developer says a 1.2 patch that is a “larger, more significant update” is still looming on the horizon, as well as free DLC and a patch that will optimize the game for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
