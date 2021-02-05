PREVIOUS|
News

New Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix lets players install mods safely again

Unfortunately, mods that allow you to have sex with Keanu Reeves are still banned

Feb 5, 2021

3:02 PM EST

0 comments

Cyberpunk 2077

After recently warning Cyberpunk 2077 PC players not to install mods or custom save files because a vulnerability could allow them to “execute code on PCs,” CD Projekt Red has released a hotfix that allows mods to be installed safely.

‘Hotfix 1.12’ seems to only include this mod fix and no other updates to the game. Since its release on December 10th, CD Projekt Red has released several updates for the controversial game — including one that, unfortunately, added a game-breaking bug. However, this issue was thankfully fixed rather quickly.

Given this hotfix is focused on PC mods, it won’t be making its way to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version of the game.

Unfortunately, mods that allow players to have sex with Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand are still banned.

The developer says a 1.2 patch that is a “larger, more significant update” is still looming on the horizon, as well as free DLC and a patch that will optimize the game for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Source: CyberpunkGame

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2021

2:47 PM EST

Cyberpunk 2077 is 31 percent off on Amazon Canada right now

News

Feb 5, 2021

1:04 PM EST

Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake delayed to a ‘later date’

News

Feb 4, 2021

3:09 PM EST

Microsoft has shipped around 3.5 million Xbox Series X/S units: analyst

News

Dec 31, 2020

4:28 PM EST

Metro: Last Light Redux is free on GOG right now

Comments