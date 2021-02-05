Telus, Quebec and federal governments bring LTE to Lower North Shore a year early

Telus announced that it completed its 4G LTE network deployment through 14 isolated Lower North Shore communities in Quebec. With the help of the federal and Quebec governments, as well as the SociÃ©tÃ© du Plan Nord, the carrier finished the project a year ahead of the targeted completion date.
With the completed deployment, 2,000 households now have access to high-speed internet and mobile phone service.
Telus has been working on bringing LTE to Quebec’s Lower North Shore for years — back in 2019, MobileSyrup actually attempted to visit some of the communities that gained LTE, but was unable to complete the trip due to weather.
“Today we are celebrating the exceptional connection of the world’s fastest wireless network to one of the country’s most isolated regions, a clear symbol of our long-standing commitment to deploying high-speed infrastructures to all Canadians, wherever they live,” said FranÃ§ois Gratton, executive vice president, group president of Telus.
The deployment to the 14 Lower North Shore communities leveraged a joint $23 million contribution from both the federal government, Quebec government and Telus.
Additionally, Telus says it’s donating 20 tablets with $0 data plans to the Docteur Camille Marcoux Foundation to help professionals at the eight clinics in the Lower North Shore region quickly access essential tools and information for telehealth.
Comments