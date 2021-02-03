Amazon’s new CEO is reportedly still committed to making video games

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s incoming CEO and the current head of Amazon Web Services (AWS), says his company is committed to making video games while still acknowledging the problems the team has faced in the past.
According to an email sent to staff that was then obtained by Bloomberg, Jassy showed his support to Amazon Game Studios’ head Mike Frazzini.
“Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years,” wrote Jassy. “Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there.”
Jassy’s vote of confidence regarding Amazon’s gaming efforts come following the tech giant revealing he will succeed Jeff Bezos as CEO in Q3. Amazon started developing its own games back in 2012 and since then, has spent billions of dollars working on big-budget titles that have either not been critically acclaimed or were cancelled before hitting the market. This includes games like Lost Within, Crucible, Sev Zero and more.
“Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter,” Jassy wrote in the email Monday, according to Bloomberg. “I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most.”
Jassy’s message reportedly came in response to an email sent to Frazzini and his team. The email addressed allegations that the company has a “bro culture” that alienates women and drove many of them out of the company.
Additionally, there were some criticisms about Frazzini, who has never made a video game before being made the head of Amazon Studios.
While Amazon is committed to continuing its gaming efforts, Google recently announced plans to close its internal Stadia development studios, including one in Montreal.
Source: Bloomberg
