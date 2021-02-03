PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice sale offers savings on tons of PS4, PS5 games

Save on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 HD, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, The Pathless, Ghost of Tsushima and more

Feb 3, 2021

7:04 PM EST

0 comments

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 HD

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a “Critics’ Choice” sale that offers discounts on a slew of well-received PS4 and PS5 games.

Below are some of the most notable offers:

It should be noted that all of these PS4 games can be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

The full list of Critics’ Choice deals can be found here. The sale runs until February 17th.

Image credit: Activision

Related Articles

News

Jan 28, 2021

7:29 AM EST

PlayStation kicks off ‘Retro and Remasters’ digital game sale

Resources

Jan 27, 2021

11:58 AM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2021

News

Feb 2, 2021

7:03 PM EST

PlayStation’s ‘Wrap Up’ report breaks down your PS4, PS5 gaming habits in 2020

News

Feb 3, 2021

11:58 AM EST

Sony sold more than 4.5 million PS5s during the holidays

Comments