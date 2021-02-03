PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice sale offers savings on tons of PS4, PS5 games

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a “Critics’ Choice” sale that offers discounts on a slew of well-received PS4 and PS5 games.
Below are some of the most notable offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4) — $85.99 (regularly $214.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5) — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection (PS4) — $38.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition (PS4) — $39.59 (regularly $119.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4 and PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $32.49 (regularly $129.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) — $53.49 (regularly $79.99)
- Madden NFL 21 (PS4 and PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 21 (PS4) — $39.19 (regularly $79.99)
- The Pathless (PS4 and PS5) — $42.79 (regularly $53.49)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition (PS4) — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 HD (PS4) — $44.99 (regularly $59.99)
It should be noted that all of these PS4 games can be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility.
The full list of Critics’ Choice deals can be found here. The sale runs until February 17th.
Image credit: Activision
