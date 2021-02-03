PREVIOUS|
You can now rent or buy content from the Prime Video app on Apple devices

Previously, you had to make these transactions on other platforms before watching content in the app

Feb 3, 2021

6:29 PM EST

Amazon Prime Video Store

Amazon Prime Video customers in Canada can now rent or buy movies and TV shows directly from the Prime Video app on Apple devices.

Previously,Â  userswould have to buy content from the Prime Video Store on other platforms before becoming accessible in the Prime Video app on their Apple device.

Supported Apple devices include iPhone, iPad, Pod Touch (iOS 12.2 or later), Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Launched in April in Canada, the Prime Video Store features new releases and older catalogue titles from various studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount, Lionsgate and Elevation.

