Toronto-based Certain Affinity confirms its working on an ‘original IP’

In a blog posted to its website, Certain Affinity, a developer with studios in Toronto and Austin, confirmed that it’s working on a “new project” that involves the creation of an original IP.
The developer, which is best known for its work on several notable Halo 2 map packs and, more recently, Halo Infinite, is led by Max Hoberman, the former multiplayer and online lead for the Halo series.
According to the blog post, Certain Affinity has slowly built its team since its inception in 2006 and now has over 250 employees across its Toronto and Austin offices.
â€œWe have been building towards this project for the past few years. Weâ€™re thrilled to have signed an agreement to lead development on our most ambitious title to date. This game is our creative vision to lead and our team is exceptionally passionate about it,” said Max Hoberman, the founder and CEO, Certain Affinity.
Beyond the fact that the company is working on a new title, little is known about what the project actually is. The blog post says that the “particulars of this new game are still VERY much under wraps.” However, given the studio’s experience in the first-person shooter space, it’s likely that the game falls within that genre.
The developer first announced plans to open a new studio in Toronto back in January 2019.
Certain Affinity is currently hiring for several different positions at both of its studios.
Source: Certain AffinityÂ
Comments