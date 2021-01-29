The top five deals from Canadian tech retailers this week

Welcome to Five-Deal Friday, where we scour the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers. If you’ve been considering upgrading your router for a better WiFi connection, or noise-cancelling headphones to block out the construction outside your window, we’ve got you covered.
Jabra Elite Sport True-Wireless Earbuds
Jabra’s renowned true-wireless earbuds are currently on sale at The Source. With 4.5 hours of playtime, an in-ear heart rate monitor, and IP67 water resistance for sweat protection, the Elite Sport earbuds are a great buy at $100 less than their usual price. In our review, we gave them an 8 out of 10, citing their great battery life and sweat resistance. They may not sound as good as Jabra’s own Elite 75t, but for working out, these are a great buy at $179.99
Logitech G13 Carbon Mechanical
Logitech’s fan-favourite keyboard is one of today’s top deals at Amazon Canada. With its GX Brown switches, the G13 Lightsync Carbon is an ideal keyboard both for typists and gamers. In its review, PC Mag said, “The Logitech G513 Carbon combines versatility and minimalism in an appealing keyboard.” The design may not be everyone’s cup of tea—RGB lighting is an acquired taste—but it’s well worth a look for $149.99.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $149.99
Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones (WH1000XM3)S
One of our favourite pairs of headphones is on sale at Best Buy. When it comes to noise cancelling, Sony and Bose are among the top picks, and at $50 off, the WH-1000XM3 makes a strong case for being the best choice on the market. “Sony has all but stolen the show with its terribly named WH-100XM3 over-ear units,” says our own Brad Bennett. Even with their terrible name, these headphones are worth a look for $299.99.
Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse
Logitech’s flagship wireless mouse is currently on sale at Newegg. For those looking for the fastest wireless gaming mouse, Logitech’s Lightspeed technology guarantees less than 1ms response rates, meaning that even the best players won’t notice any latency. In its review, IGN claimed, “This is the best gaming mouse on the market. It’s wireless but performs as well as any wired gaming mouse.” Get the G903 while it’s $40 off for $129.99.
Asus Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router
Do you need a better WiFi connection? The trusted dual-band WiFi router from Asus is on sale for a short time at Staples Canada for $130 off. Whether you’re streaming in 4K or playing games online, you need a stable connection. If you’re willing to spend the money, the Asus AC3100 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router will give you significantly more speed. In its review, IGN gave the router a 9 out of 10, saying the Asus “has everything you could possibly need in a dual-band AC router.” It may be overkill for Zoom calls, but for those who need the speed, you can make the upgrade for $199.97.
Buy at Staples Canada for $199.97
