Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked camera shot indicates improved zoom quality

The S21 Ultra is rumoured to launch alongside the S21 and S21+ in early January

Dec 21, 2020

2:41 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Last week we saw alleged renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and now we’re getting a quick camera comparison between that smartphone and the Note 20 Ultra. 

The S21 Ultra’s 50x zoom shot appears to be a lot cleaner than the Note 20 Ultra’s.

The S21 Ultra will reportedly sport a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel periscope lens with 10x optical/periscope zoom. Furthermore, the handset is also tipped to feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide.

It’s worth mentioning that this comparison may not be the best example of how the Note 20 Ultra’s camera performs. According to the tweets replying to @chunvn8888, some have had better results taking a picture of the moon with Samsung’s S-pen-equipped smartphone.

The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to launch the S21 Ultra alongside the S21 and S21+ on January 14th. 

Source: @chunvn8888 (Snapdragon 888 5G) Via: Android Central

