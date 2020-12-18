PREVIOUS|
Samsung TVs are on sale at Best Buy and Amazon right now

Samsung's 'Frame TV' is on sale across several sizes

Dec 18, 2020

11:18 AM EST

To kick off Boxing Week, Samsung has put a few of its more notable TVs on sale at Amazon and Best Buy.

Amazon

Amazon has two Samsung TVs on sale — the TU800 and the 75-inch Frame.

The Frame is one of my personal favourite TVs because of its cool picture frame-like design that aims to blend into your home’s decor more than a traditional TV.

The Frame TV is on sale across several of its sizes. For example, the 32-inch model is down to $598, and the large 75-inch is $2,798. 

The ‘TU8000’ isn’t one of Samsung’s flagship TV models, but it ranges from 43-inches to 85-inches, and all models are on sale. If you’re looking for a decent quality TV that’s reasonably priced, this could be a good choice.

The TU800 ranges from $448 for the 43-inch to $1,998 for the 85-inch. 

Best Buy

Best Buy is holding a larger sale on several TVs, but it also includes sets from Samsung.

You can find all of the sales here, but our top picks are listed below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon, Best Buy 

