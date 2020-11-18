PREVIOUS|
Vidéotron launches its November Blackout Sales

Deal season has arrived

Nov 18, 2020

7:01 PM EST

Similar to other carriers, Vidéotron is hosting its own Black Friday sale called ‘November Blackout Sales,’ offering a few different deals.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at $0 with a 24-month all-inclusive plan. This plan includes $16GB of data at $80 per month for 24 months. The Pixel 5 and Huawei P40 are also available with this promotion as well.

The LG Velvet, Samsung Galaxy A51, and Google Pixel 4a are available for $0 with a 24-month all-inclusive plan that includes 8GB of data for $60 per month for two years.

There’s also a $150 welcome credit with a subscription to an all-inclusive plan. With a subscription to an all-inclusive, you’ll also get up to $100 in bonus accessories.

Vidéotron’s all-inclusive plans now start at 15GB of data for $55 per month with 100GB of extra data per year if you bring your own phone.

Internet-wise, Vidéotron is offering Helix Unlimited 100 Internet for $65 per month. You can also get Helix TV and Unlimited Internet together for $99 per month.

Vidéotron says that these promotions are available all month long. You can check out these deals and more here.

For a full round-up of Canadian carrier Black Friday deals, follow this link.

