Nick+ is now available through Apple TV Channels in Canada

"I'm going Ghost!"

Nov 18, 2020

6:32 PM EST

Corus Entertainment is announcing that Nick+ is now available to customers in Canada through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app. Customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial that is then followed by a $5.99 per month fee.

Nick+ offers tons of iconic series suitable for kids of any age, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar the Last Airbender, Fairy Odd Parents, Rugrats, Blue’s Clues, Dora the Explorer, Danny Phantom, Hey Arnold, Jimmy Neutron, Angry Beavers, Victorious, Drake & Josh and more.

Episodes are fully downloadable if you want to take them offline. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share your Apple TV channels using your Apple ID and password.

You can access Nick+ on the Apple TV app through your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio Smart TVs, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire and more.

Nick+ is also available as an Amazon Prime Video channel.

