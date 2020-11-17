Microsoft says Xbox Series X/S shortages will run until April

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, it looks like you might be out of luck.
As first reported by IGN and Eurogamer, during a virtual Jefferies conference, Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart said that the Series X and Series S shortages will likely continue into the first quarter of 2021. This means that it will likely be difficult to get your hands on Microsoft’s next-gen console into March.
Microsoft still hasn’t revealed how many consoles it’s sold since the Series X and Series S’ release on November 10th, though that isn’t entirely surprising given the tech giant hasn’t shared Xbox sales numbers for several years now.
That said, Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X and S are its most successful Xbox launch ever, which while still impressive given we’re in an ongoing worldwide pandemic, makes sense given the consoles launched in 37 markets instead of just 13 like the Xbox One.
While Sony hasn’t commented on PlayStation 5 sales or provided updates on additional stock, the console has been difficult to find since it’s launch on November 13th, with it selling out in some cases in a matter of minutes.
Source: Seeking Alpha Via: IGN, Eurogamer
