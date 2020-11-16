Xbox Series X site lets you create custom game wallpapers for phones/desktops

Microsoft has created an official promotional site for the Xbox Series X that lets users create their own custom wallpapers for various games that can be downloaded for use on phones and desktops.
As noted by Xbox social media manager Josh Stein (@steinekin), the site offers wallpaper customization through a “choose your own adventure” sort of experience.
This is a little fun “choose your own adventure” site that outputs custom phone/desktop wallpaper for you to download for Valhalla, Cyberpunk, Medium, and Destiny fans! 📲 🖼 https://t.co/nX8gtkjPWz
— Stein (@steinekin) November 16, 2020
Titled ‘Dreamscape Adventure,’ the site recounts a text-based story which at several points provides you with one of two possible choices to make. Based on the choices, you’ll go through a short story focused on either Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077 or The Medium. For what it’s worth, the wallpaper I was given for Cyberpunk 2077 based on my choices can be seen above.
It’s worth noting that Valhalla and Destiny 2 are now available on Xbox Series X, but Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed until December 10th, when it will release on Xbox One and be playable on Series X via backwards compatibility. Further, The Medium — an Xbox Series X/S game — was delayed from December 10th to January 28th to avoid releasing alongside Cyberpunk.
You can try out Dreamscape Adventure for yourself here.
