Cyberpunk 2077 release delayed to December 10th

Cyberpunk 2077 has once again been delayed, this time by 21 days to December 10th, 2020.
CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, made the announcement in a recent tweet, stating that the delay relates to the challenges of releasing a title of this scale across nine video game platforms, including the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to the Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia.
“We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do,” writes CD Projekt Red co-founders Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwinski in the tweeted statement.
What’s unusual about this situation is Cyberpunk 2077 went “gold” a few weeks ago, indicating that it had reached the end of its development cycle. In the statement, Badowski and Iwinski say this often isn’t the end of modern video game development.
“On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated,” said Badowski and Iwinski.
It’s likely that after going gold, CD Projekt Red ran into more development issues than it initially expected regarding Cyberpunk’s day one patch.
Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to release on April 16th before being moved to September 17th and then November 19th. The game will now release on December 10th following this latest delay.
It’s worth noting that December 10th is the same day of The Game Awards, Canadian producer Geoff Keighley’s annual video game show honouring the industry while revealing new trailers for upcoming games. By releasing on that date, Cyberpunk 2077 is missing the deadline to eligible to win any awards at this year’s show, so it will instead get the chance to be recognized in 2021.
CD Projekt Red is best known for developing The Witcher series, including 2015’s critically acclaimed open-world RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Cyberpunk 2077 is the next massive RPG from the Polish developer.
