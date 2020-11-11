Over 8,500 Ring doorbells recalled in Canada due to fire hazard

More than 8,500 second-gen Ring video doorbells are being recalled in Canada due to fire and burn hazards.
Health Canada says that the doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation and can pose a fire hazard.
The recall is for devices with the model number 5UM5E5, and were sold in Canada between June and October 2020. Ring has received one reported incident in Canada, while there have been 85 complaints in the U.S.
“Consumers with uninstalled affected products should immediately contact Ring for revised installation instructions or visit the Ring website for the revised instructions before installing the doorbell,” Health Canada notes in its warning.
Ring has issued a statement on the recall and said that it has contacted customers who purchased one of the products to ensure they received the updated user manual.
The company notes that if the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazards.
Source: Health Canada
Comments