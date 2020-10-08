Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to release exclusively on Disney+ in December

Disney has confirmed that upcoming animated Pixar film Soul will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th.
This follows rumours from last month that the company was “exploring” a direct-to-Disney+ release for Soul.
Disney and Pixar's Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/3gPhX7u4CO
— Pixar (@Pixar) October 8, 2020
Unlike Mulan, which was initially only offered to Disney+ subscribers in September for an extra $34.99 CAD, Soul will be available to anyone with a Disney+ membership at no additional cost. Disney will release the film theatrically in markets where Disney+ has not yet launched.
Soul was originally set to hit theatres in June, but was pushed to November 20th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, Soul tells the story of a musician (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who must find his way back from the afterlife alongside a cynical spirit (voiced by Tina Fey).
