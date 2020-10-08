PREVIOUS|
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to release exclusively on Disney+ in December

The film was originally set to hit theatres in November

Oct 8, 2020

6:43 PM EDT

Disney has confirmed that upcoming animated Pixar film Soul will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th.

This follows rumours from last month that the company was “exploring” a direct-to-Disney+ release for Soul.

Unlike Mulan, which was initially only offered to Disney+ subscribers in September for an extra $34.99 CAD, Soul will be available to anyone with a Disney+ membership at no additional cost. Disney will release the film theatrically in markets where Disney+ has not yet launched.

Soul was originally set to hit theatres in June, but was pushed to November 20th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, Soul tells the story of a musician (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who must find his way back from the afterlife alongside a cynical spirit (voiced by Tina Fey).

Image credit: Disney

