Rogers’ fundraising campaign for Orange Shirt Day raises nearly $100,000

Rogers says its fundraising campaign for Orange Shirt Day has raised nearly $100,000 to support the Orange Shirt Society.
Orange Shirt Day takes place on September 30th, and is a day that Canadians honour the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools.
Rogers partnered with Ojibwe artist Patrick Hunter to design t-shirts for its campaign this year. The carrier says that Canadians purchased nearly 5,000 of these t-shirts.
“Through a two-month long fundraising campaign amplified across Rogers-owned media assets, Rogers-raised proceeds will help support Orange Shirt Society, an Indigenous non-profit that raises awareness of Canada’s residential school system, and the impact it has left on generations of Indigenous Peoples across Canada,” Rogers said in a blog post.
Rogers notes that the t-shirts can still be purchased until October 16th in order to support educational programming.
“This campaign was a first for us, and it was amazing to see the team come together with passion and a commitment to helping our communities, by leveraging the full power of our assets to increase awareness of support for Orange Shirt Day,” said Kim Barrington, the chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Network at Rogers Communications.
The carrier says it’s going to continue to partner with Indigenous communities and organizations.
Source: Rogers
Comments