Microsoft hid the Xbox Series S in plain sight months ahead of reveal

In an amusing turn of events, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S was sitting in plain sight months before its official reveal.
Microsoft’s official Twitter account recently tweeted that Phil Spencer, the company’s head of all things gaming, hid an Xbox Series S on a shelf behind him during three YouTube video interviews back in July.
Fun fact: Xbox Series S is so small @XboxP3 had it sitting on his bookshelf back on July 1 and nobody noticed. 😏
Did you spot it @SethSchiesel? pic.twitter.com/6Z83TLCW1F
— Xbox (@Xbox) September 11, 2020
Last week, Microsoft revealed the $379 CAD Xbox Series S a little earlier than initially planned following a late-night leak regarding the console’s design and specs.
Instead of targeting 4K 60fps gaming like the more powerful Series X, the Series S aims to offer 1080p and 1440p gaming. Both the Series S and Series X feature the same CPU, though the former console runs at a lower 3.4Ghz clock speed compared to the more powerful console’s 3.8Ghz.
Further, the Series S’ GPU features 4 teraflops of power, while the Series X comes in at 12.15 teraflops.
