PREVIOUS
News

Microsoft hid the Xbox Series S in plain sight months ahead of reveal

It's pretty shocking no one noticed this

Sep 14, 2020

2:45 PM EDT

0 comments

Xbox Series S

In an amusing turn of events, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S was sitting in plain sight months before its official reveal.

Microsoft’s official Twitter account recently tweeted that Phil Spencer, the company’s head of all things gaming, hid an Xbox Series S on a shelf behind him during three YouTube video interviews back in July.

Last week, Microsoft revealed the $379 CAD Xbox Series S a little earlier than initially planned following a late-night leak regarding the console’s design and specs.

Instead of targeting 4K 60fps gaming like the more powerful Series X, the Series S aims to offer 1080p and 1440p gaming. Both the Series S and Series X feature the same CPU, though the former console runs at a lower 3.4Ghz clock speed compared to the more powerful console’s 3.8Ghz.

Further, the Series S’ GPU features 4 teraflops of power, while the Series X comes in at 12.15 teraflops.

Source: Xbox 

Related Articles

News

Sep 10, 2020

12:27 PM EDT

The Source leaks Xbox Series X retail packaging

News

Sep 11, 2020

2:13 PM EDT

Xbox Series X and S support Dolby Vision HDR gaming

News

Sep 10, 2020

5:02 PM EDT

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is coming back this holiday

News

Sep 9, 2020

1:07 PM EDT

Microsoft says Xbox Series S is four times more powerful than Xbox One

Comments