Motorola G9 Plus pricing, specs and renders leak online

Another day, another budget phone, and this time around the device comes from the Lenovo-owned company Motorola.
The entry-level Moto G9 Plus has surfaced online, showcasing it’s four rear-facing sensors that include a 64-megapixel primary shooter.
Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020
Additionally, the leak indicates the device sports a 6.81-inch 1080p display, 4G of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, Android 10 and a huge 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a hole-punch selfie camera, and for some reason, there’s no mention of pixel resolution.
The handset reportedly costs €255 ($394.71 CAD) and comes in blue, but no other colour variants were reported. It’s unclear if this device will launch in Canada at this time. In Canada, we only get certain Moto G-series devices.
This news leak comes from an Orange Slovakia listing and spotted by well-known leaker Roland Quandt.
Image Credit: Orange Slovakia
Source: Orange Slovakia, Via: Roland Quandt
