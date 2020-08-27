Waze partners with Montreal-based company to help users find COVID-19 testing centres

Waze is partnering with Montreal-based Clinia Health to help Canadian users search and find COVID-19 testing and screening locations within the app.
Clinia specializes in optimizing healthcare navigation and simplifying access to essential resources. The company has developed a directory of testing and screening location Canada by drawing upon information from public health departments.
“The pandemic presents people with a lot of decisions to make, and novel situations to navigate. Clinia’s data will make it faster and easier to plan a trip to a testing location,” said Waze’s head of public sector partnerships, Dani Simons, in a press release.
The database has more than 340 data points and was integrated into Waze in July. The data is refreshed a few times a week.
Waze notes that the data contain information regarding testing and screening sites at hospitals and clinics, as well as mobile drive-through sites. The company says that it wanted to ensure that Canadians are aware of the different options for COVID-19 testing.
“We are excited to make this critical healthcare data easily available to all Canadians. We aim to help reassure Canadians during these trying times and contribute towards our country’s testing efforts,” said Clinia CEO Simon Bédard, in the press release.
This is Waze’s second announcement for Canadian users this week, as the company recently rolled out support for Google Assistant integration in Canada.
