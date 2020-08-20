PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation Store offering more than 300 games for under $30

Deals run until September 3rd

Aug 20, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Jak and Daxter

The PlayStation Store is currently running a ‘Games Under $30’ sale that offers 326 games for, as the name suggests, less than $30.

For the most part, the deals are on standard PlayStation 4 games, although there are a few PlayStation VR titles as well.

Here are some of the most notable offers:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on September 3rd.

Image credit: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

Aug 14, 2020

9:44 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada offers up to 40 percent off Amazon smart home devices

News

Oct 23, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Sony now running PlayStation Store ‘October Savings’ sale

News

Aug 10, 2020

4:55 PM EDT

Fido targeting customers with $65/20GB and $75/30GB plans

News

Aug 18, 2020

6:04 PM EDT

Air Miles Rewards now include Spotify, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo subscriptions

Comments