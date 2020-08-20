PlayStation Store offering more than 300 games for under $30

The PlayStation Store is currently running a ‘Games Under $30’ sale that offers 326 games for, as the name suggests, less than $30.
For the most part, the deals are on standard PlayStation 4 games, although there are a few PlayStation VR titles as well.
Here are some of the most notable offers:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $16.04 ($53.49)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Batman: Arkham VR — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $13.37 (regularly $53.49)
- Dark Souls Remastered — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Destroy All Humans! 2 — $6.79 (regularly $26.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Doom VFR — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $23.49 (regularly $46.99)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle — $19.79 (regularly $53.49)
- L.A. Noire — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- NBA 2K20 — $6.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered — $19.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Soulcalibur VI — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition — $13.19 (regularly $39.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $20.99 (regularly $69.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on September 3rd.
Image credit: PlayStation
Comments