Google Pixel 5 benchmark spotted with 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 765G

The tech giant's next flagship smartphone has surfaced once again

Aug 11, 2020

12:05 PM EDT

Google’s Pixel 5 is still a couple of months away, but developers that already have the smartphone seem to be benchmarking the device.

The Pixel 5 was spotted on AI benchmark with a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM and Android 11. It also scored a CPU-G score of 2297, and a CPU-F score of 2981.

The Snapdragon 765G processor will likely keep the Pixel 5’s price tag at least somewhat low. For example, LG’s Velvet features a Snapdragon 765G and is available for as low as $600 outright, depending on the carrier. It’s possible the Pixel 5 will cost a similar amount of money.

This upcoming Pixel 5 device is rumoured to feature a 5.78-inch QHD OLED display with a hole-punch camera and an overall design similar to the Pixel 4a, but with two-rear facing cameras. Another rumour points to an upcoming Pixel sporting a 6.67-inch display, but it’s unclear what device it is.

Google recently teased Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G and says it will be launching in the coming months.

Source: AI Benchmark

