News

Android Auto now supports more third-party navigation apps

Users are no longer locked to Waze or Google Maps

Aug 11, 2020

10:56 AM EDT

If you use Android Auto in your car, you’ll likely be glad to hear that you can finally use third-party mapping apps with Google’s in-car infotainment platform.

Until now, you could only use Google Maps or Waze with the in-car dashboard, but now Google is opening up the system to more apps.

Not only does this include mapping apps like TomTom and MapFactor, but also platforms like ChargePoint for EV drivers and parking apps.

This news also comes a day after Google added Maps to the Apple Watch and the CarPlay Dashboard screen. 

I have a feeling that most people likely use Google Maps or Waze anyways, but having these extra options makes Google seems a little less anti-competitive in a sense.

Via: 9to5Google

