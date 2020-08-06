Pixel 4, 4 XL listed as ‘out of stock’ on Canadian Google Store

Google reportedly discontinued the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in the U.S., and it looks like the same is true in Canada.
The search giant’s online store lists both Pixel 4 devices as ‘out of stock.’ Interestingly, customers can click through to a waiting list for the 128GB ‘Just Black’ Pixel 4 XL, but it’s not clear if or when it will become available. Every other configuration is out of stock.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google Canada about the Pixel 4 situation and will update this post with its response.
South of the border, however, Google confirmed that it “sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4|4XL.” The search giant also said some partners will still sell the phones “while supplies last.”
Finally, Google confirmed that the Pixel 4 series would continue to get security and software updates for at least three years from when the devices first became available.
As 9to5Google points out, the Pixel 4 series departed the Google Store about nine and a half months after release. Considering Google has only teased at the upcoming Pixel 5, and that older devices typically remain available until after Google announces a successor, this move seems highly uncharacteristic.
While I can only speculate, I would imagine the decision to stop making the Pixel 4 has two primary factors. The first is that the Pixel 4 possibly had lower adoption than past models. Google doesn’t release sales figures for Pixel devices, but signs suggest the Pixel 4 didn’t sell as well as other Pixel phones.
The other factor is likely the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted Google’s supply lines and caused delays for the Pixel 4a. If the same issues impacted the Pixel 4, it’s likely Google decided to stop production early and focus on the 4a along with the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.
Unfortunately, the downside to this approach is that you currently can’t buy a Pixel phone from the Google Store in Canada. At least, not until the Pixel 4a comes to Canada on September 10th.
Source: 9to5Google
