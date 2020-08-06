Twitter now lets iOS users limit who can reply to their tweets

Twitter now lets iOS app users limit who can reply to their tweets, after it previously tested the feature with a select number of users in May.
“In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful changes. Now, everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their tweets,” Twitter notes in the iOS App Store description.
To use this feature, users just have to select the box that reads ‘Everyone can reply,’ which is located above the keyboard when writing a tweet.
From there you can choose from three different options. You can allow everyone to reply to your tweet, only people you follow or only people you mentioned in the tweet. It’s worth noting that when you make a selection, it won’t be the default option for future tweets and only applies to the one you’re about to send out.
This new feature could prove to be helpful towards reducing harmful tweets and harassment on the platform. It could also be useful for people who want a public profile, but only want people they follow to be able to reply to their tweets.
It’s unknown when the feature will roll out to Twitter’s Android app since the social media giant hasn’t revealed any plans regarding this yet. It does seem to have rolled out to the web application of the service for some users.
Comments