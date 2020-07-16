HTC Wildfire E2 budget phone spotted on Google Play Console

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC’s upcoming handset codenamed ‘Wildfire_E2 was’ spotted in the Google Play Console, the developer side of the Play Store.
The budget handset features 4GB of RAM, 62GB of storage and a Mediatek Helio P22 processor. The handset also sports a 6.2-inch 1560 x 720-pixel resolution display and Android 10.
It’s unclear when the phone will launch and it’s unlikely that it’ll release in Canada.
HTC has launched several Wildfire smartphones in the past. The most recently announced Wildfire device was the Wildfire R70 that sported an Helio P23 processor with 2GB of RAM. This device was first revealed back in February.
This device has yet to come out anywhere.
Image credit: Slashleaks
Source: Slashleaks
