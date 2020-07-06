Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in July

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this July 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls and Shrek have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in July.
Netflix
- A Quiet Place (07/01/20)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (07/08/20)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (07/28/20)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (07/31/20)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (07/31/20)
Crave
- Adult Beginners (07/01/20)
- We Celebrate: Class of 2020 (07/04/20)
Crazy Rich Asians (07/05/20)
- The Nun (07/05/20)
- Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour 4K (07/06/20)
- Love Island: season 1 (07/08/20)
- Slender Man (07/13/20)
- Our House (07/16/20)
- Overboard 2018 (07/16/20)
- Indian Horse (07/23/20)
- Jeff Lynne’s Elo: Wembley or Bust (07/26/20)
- Alpha (07/27/20)
- Wild Wild West (07/28/20)
- 50/50 (07/31/20)
- A Sister’s Obsession (07/31/20)
- Analyze That (07/31/20)
- Becoming Bond (07/31/20)
- Black Robe (07/31/20)
- Boost (07/31/20)
- Born to be Blue (07/31/20)
- Charlie’s Angels (07/31/20)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (07/31/20)
- Dino Squad: season 1 (07/31/20)
- Fireman Sam seasons 10-11 (07/31/20)
- Growing Op (07/31/20)
- Identity Thief (07/31/20)
- In the Night Garden: season 5 (07/31/20)
- Incendies (07/31/20)
- No Country for Old Men (07/31/20)
- Lenny Kravitz: Just Let Go (07/31/20)
- Never Saw it Coming (07/31/20)
- One Day (07/31/20)
- Prodigals (07/31/20)
- Salt (07/31/20)
- Sliding Doors (07/31/20)
- Smokin’ Aces (07/31/20)
- Snow Angels (07/31/20)
- Take the Waltz (07/31/20)
- State of Play (07/31/20)
- The Calling (07/31/20)
- The Doodblebops: season 3 (07/31/20)
- The Lookout (07/31/20)
- The Predator (07/31/20)
- The Salton Sea (07/31/20)
- Still Alice (07/31/20)
- The Tourist (07/31/20)
- Analyze This (07/31/20)
- The Wolfman (07/31/20)
- Twister (07/31/20)
Comments