Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson remotely directs Pokémon Go ad

Pokémon Go and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson have teamed up to create a commercial for the location-based game.
The promotional video –– released just in time for the game’s fourth anniversary — focuses on the augmented reality title’s upcoming virtual ‘Pokémon Go Fest’ event that is running from July 25th to the 26th.
You can view Johnson’s commercial below:
Johnson’s directed the commercial’s cast and crew in New Zealand remotely from Los Angeles.
“It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy,” Johnson said in a Niantic blog post.
Pokémon Go originally released in 2016 and has accumulated more than 55 million downloads worldwide across Android and iOS. The game has generated over $3.1 billion USD (almost $4.2 billion CAD) in revenue in 2019 alone.
Source: Niantic
Comments