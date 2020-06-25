PREVIOUS|
Steam’s 2020 Summer Sale is cutting prices until July 9th

Like every year, Steam’s annual Summer Sale event is here and its offering massive savings on PC games.

Franchises on sale include Japanese series like Danganronpa, Devil May Cry, Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails, Ys and Valyria Chronicles.

The items listed in the sale are up to 85 percent off until July 9th:

