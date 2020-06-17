Looking for some last-minute Father’s Day deals? Amazon Canada has just lowered the price of many Alexa-enabled devices plus the online retailer has discounted several Samsung Galaxy devices. Here’s a rundown of the deals we’ve seen.
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $44.99 (was $69.99)
- Echo Show 8 for $99.99 (was $169.99)
- Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (was 99.99)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $229.99 (was $299.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $248.00 (was $349.99)
- Sony Extra Bass On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (was $199.99)
- eero mesh wifi system for $279.99 (was $349.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $39.99 (was $49.99)
- iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping for $499.99 (was $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity for $329.99 (was $399.99)
- Robot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum for $899.99 (was $999.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $59.99 (was $69.99)
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera for $179.99 (was $239.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $119.99 (was $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $177.99 (was $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,565.98 (was $1,915.26)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $1,259.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 for $1,185.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB) for $1,185.00 (was $1,579.99)
Source: Amazon Canada
