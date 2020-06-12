Rogers offering $75/20GB promotional plan, deals on Pixel 4, Galaxy S20 series

Toronto-based national telecom Rogers has brought back its $75/20GB promotional plan.
The deal comes on the heels of Telus’ rolling out a $75/20GB plan earlier this week. Bell is also offering a $75/20GB plan.
Rogers’ plan gives users 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps. Additionally, Rogers notes that its plan is “5G-ready,” and if you’ve got a 5G-capable device and live in an area with Roger’s 5G coverage, you should be able to access the carrier’s initial 5G network.
On top of that, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, text picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display, call waiting, forwarding and group calling.
Typically, $75 will get you 10GB of data with Rogers. The carrier’s website says the $75/20GB promotional plan is only available for a limited time. It’s also eligible for the Rogers add-a-line discount.
Along with the $75/20GB plan, Rogers has reduced the price of its ‘Canada+US’ 20GB plan. Typically, it costs $115 per month for the plan, but for a limited time, it’s available for just $105 per month. The plan works just like the $75/20GB plan but includes unlimited calling in Canada and the U.S.
Finally, Rogers has a few other deals going on with the plans. That includes a free Huawei tablet with 3GB of data when you buy any phone on a Rogers Infinite plan. Rogers is also offering a one-time $250 bill credit when you activate any Samsung Galaxy S20 series device on a Rogers Infinite plan with financing. Pixel fans can also get the Pixel 4 on device financing for $0 down and $19.99 per month for tw0 years ($479.76 over 24 months, a savings of about $689).
You can learn more about Rogers’ offers on the company’s website.
Comments