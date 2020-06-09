PREVIOUS|
DJI Father’s Day promotion discounts products from June 12 – 21

Jun 9, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

DJI’s Father’s Day promotion is offering a number of products on sale from June 12th until June 21st.

Here are some of the drones and accessories set to go on sale starting June 12th.

  • Phantom 4 Pro V2.0: now $1,419, was $1,599
  • Phantom 4 Pro V2.0+: now $1,819, was $2,049
  • Mavic 2 Pro+ with Smart Controller: now $1,819, was $2,049
  • Mavic 2 Zoom: now $1,169, was $1,349
  • Mavic 2 Pro: now $1,419, was $1,599
  • DJI Goggles Racing Edition: now $449, was $549
  • DJI Goggles: now $299, was $349
  • DJI FPV Experience Combo: now $639, was $819
  • DJI FPV Fly More Combo: now $739, was $929
  • Ronin-S: now $549, was $749
  • Ronin-S Essential s Kit: now $449, was $559
  • Ronin-SC: now $299, was $439
  • Ronin-SC Pro Combo: now $539, was $399

To check out everything that’ll be on sale during the Father’s Day promotion, click here.

