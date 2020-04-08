Uber for Business launches corporate Eats delivery feature in Canada

Uber for Business has expanded its Eats feature to Canada, as more people continue to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new feature allows companies to set meal programs and spending allowances for their employees so they can order food from certain restaurants at select times.
Uber notes that it had always planned to expand the business version of Eats to more countries, but says that it accelerated the rollout due to the pandemic that has caused millions of employees to work from home under government orders.
“We’ve made this move to respond to a surge of interest from companies looking to support employees who are working from home or who have limited food options on the road or in the field,” Uber states in a blog post.
The company is also rolling out new features that make it easier for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of the service. Employees can use their individual corporate cards and manage their orders through a business profile on the Uber Eats app or website.
Uber says that this expansion will also help local businesses stay afloat during these unprecedented times.
Source: Uber
Comments