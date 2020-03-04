PREVIOUS|
There might be two Samsung Note 20s like the Note 10 series in 2019

Likely the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series goes on sale in a couple of days, but it looks like the South Korean company is already working on bigger and better devices. According to the Germany-based leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung is working on the Note 20 series and a new pair of headphones.

Quandt’s post reveals that the internal codename for Note 20 isn’t only ‘Project C,’ but also ‘Canvas2.’ Based on that, there’s presumably a ‘Canvas1,’ leading one to believe that there’ll be two Note 20 handsets, similar to last year with the Note 10 series.

Alongside the Note 20 series, it looks like Samsung may launch an upgraded version of the Galaxy Buds+. The recently about-to-be-launched Galaxy Buds+ doesn’t offer noise cancellation, which means this could be a new version with noise cancellation. Perhaps Samsung will call it the Galaxy Buds 2.

According to Quandt this is purely based on speculation as the codename for the Buds+ was ‘Popcorn’ and there was a new codename called ‘Bean.’

