Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series goes on sale in a couple of days, but it looks like the South Korean company is already working on bigger and better devices. According to the Germany-based leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung is working on the Note 20 series and a new pair of headphones.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is not just "Project C". Internal codename for one of the models is "Canvas2". Based on this there must also be a "Canvas1", right?
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 4, 2020
Quandt’s post reveals that the internal codename for Note 20 isn’t only ‘Project C,’ but also ‘Canvas2.’ Based on that, there’s presumably a ‘Canvas1,’ leading one to believe that there’ll be two Note 20 handsets, similar to last year with the Note 10 series.
Alongside the Note 20 series, it looks like Samsung may launch an upgraded version of the Galaxy Buds+. The recently about-to-be-launched Galaxy Buds+ doesn’t offer noise cancellation, which means this could be a new version with noise cancellation. Perhaps Samsung will call it the Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ just launched with the S20. Codename was "Popcorn". Some time this year there will be Codename "Bean", which – and this is pure speculation – will be the real next gen earbuds from Samsung.
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 4, 2020
According to Quandt this is purely based on speculation as the codename for the Buds+ was ‘Popcorn’ and there was a new codename called ‘Bean.’
