PREVIOUS
News

Leak suggests Spotify working on ‘Offline User Mix’ to rival YouTube Music

This is a pretty cool feature, but it's unclear how many people will actually use it

May 27, 2020

5:42 PM EDT

0 comments

It looks like Spotify is adding one YouTube Music’s coolest features, the platform’s ‘Offline Mixtape’ playlist.

Spotify’s version is called ‘Offline User Mix,’ according to leaked images from Jane Wong. In the leak, the feature is described as ‘your offline mix tailored for you.’ My guess is that it will automatically download a selection of songs for every user in case they use all their data or end up somewhere with no cell service and no downloaded music.

With YouTube Music, the Offline Mixtape playlist is limited to 100 songs, but you can also enable a feature called ‘Smart downloads’ that automatically downloads another 400 songs for you.

Neither of these features are perfect, but they’re a nice backup. Generally, Wong leaks app features roughly c10 to 30 days before they’re released, so hopefully, Spotify releases this feature soon.

Source: @wongmjane

Related Articles

News

May 26, 2020

1:37 PM EDT

Spotify users can now add as many songs as they want to ‘Your Library’

News

May 12, 2020

12:24 PM EDT

Spotify Kids update lets parents check listening history and block songs

News

May 14, 2020

12:19 PM EDT

Spotify offering new subscribers three-month free trial

News

May 24, 2020

4:57 PM EDT

Leaked renders give us a glimpse of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Plus

Comments