GOG summer sale discounts tons of games until June 15

Digital distribution platform GOG.com is currently having its summer sale on a variety of games.
The promotion ends on June 15th.
Here are some of the notable games below:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence: now $20.49, was $59.99
- Disco Elysium: now $34.09, was $45.49
- Greedfall: now $38.99, was $64.99
- XCOM 2: now $20.09, was $79.99
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition: now $16.69, was $27.99
- Prey: now $11.99, was $39.99
- Metro Exodus: now $25.09, was $49.99
- Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition: now $13.99, was $27.89
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition: now $44.99, was $11.29
- Hollow Knight: now $10.49, was $20.89
There are tons of game discounted and you can check them out here.
