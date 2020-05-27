PREVIOUS|
News

GOG summer sale discounts tons of games until June 15

May 27, 2020

6:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Prey's Phantom Typhon aliens

Digital distribution platform GOG.com is currently having its summer sale on a variety of games.

The promotion ends on June 15th.

Here are some of the notable games below:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence: now $20.49, was $59.99
  • Disco Elysium: now $34.09, was $45.49
  • Greedfall: now $38.99, was $64.99
  • XCOM 2: now $20.09, was $79.99
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition: now $16.69, was $27.99
  • Prey: now $11.99, was $39.99
  • Metro Exodus: now $25.09, was $49.99
  • Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition: now $13.99, was $27.89
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition: now $44.99, was $11.29
  • Hollow Knight: now $10.49, was $20.89

There are tons of game discounted and you can check them out here.

Related Articles

News

May 27, 2020

7:02 PM EDT

‘Fast and Furious Crossroads’ reveals first gameplay look in new trailer

News

May 27, 2020

6:27 PM EDT

Samsung reportedly started mass production of Galaxy Fold 2

News

May 27, 2020

5:42 PM EDT

Leak suggests Spotify working on ‘Offline User Mix’ to rival YouTube Music

News

May 27, 2020

4:07 PM EDT

Microsoft launches new dedicated Cortana app on Windows 10

Comments