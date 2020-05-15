PREVIOUS
More Surface Duo specs leak online, device to feature 256GB of storage

The Surface Duo also features 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 chipset

May 15, 2020

5:15 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Surface Duo isn’t releasing until the holiday season this year — some rumours say the device will launch even earlier –but the Android-powered smartphone’s specs are already starting to appear.

According to Windows Central, the Surface Duo will ship this year with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM as well as 64GB and 256GB storage options. Further, the phone sports an 11-megapixel camera sensor above the display for both front and rear-facing photos.

The Duo’s displays are AMOLED panels with a pixel density (PPI) of 401. Additionally, the two-display device ships with a 3,460mAh battery and USB-C. Oddly enough, it won’t feature wireless charging, NFC or 5G.

Further, the handset sports Android 10 out of the box, but it will be updated to Android 11 rather quickly, according to Windows Central

Other specs for the device include two 5.6-inch screens with 1800 x 1350 pixel resolution screens, a fingerprint scanner and a Surface Pen.

Source: Windows Central 

