Epic Games Store’s ‘Mega Sale’ offers up to 90 precent off PC games

Epic Games is offering a ‘Mega Sale’ with huge savings on its PC game store platform.
The sale features savings on 140 games, including indie titles and Ubisoft franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs and more. There are also deals on titles in the Darksiders and Metro series.
The games on sale are up to 90 percent off until June 11th.
Below are some of the top deals:
- Alan Wake — $1.69 (previously $16.99)
- Borderlands 3 — $39.99 (previously $79.99)
- Control — $32.99 (previously $65.99)
- Drawful 2 — $6.59 (previously $10.99)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered — $16.79 (previously $27.99)
- John Wick Hex — $18.23 (previously $22.79)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $51.99 (previously $79.99)
- The Outer Worlds — $51.99 (previously $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition — $20.99 (previously $69.99)
- Transistor — $1.99 (previously $9.99)
Check out the complete list of games here.
