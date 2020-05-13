Apple is looking to adding a bit more colour to its Beats Powerbeats Pro lineup with four new hue options, according to iMore.
The four new colours are ‘Cloud Pink,’ ‘Glacier Blue,’ ‘Spring Yellow’ and ‘Lava Red.’ The news surfaced from a post on Chinese social network, Weibo.
The wireless Bluetooth earbuds originally launched in a black colour variant last year. More colours including ‘Ivory,’ ‘Navy’ and ‘Moss,’ launched later in the summer of that year.
It’s unclear if these colour variants will launch this year. With Apple hosting WWDC online on June 22nd, it’s possible that the new Powerbeats Pro colour lineup could make an appearance during the all-digital event.
Image credit: Weibo
