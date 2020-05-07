PREVIOUS|
News

Tile partners with Intel to bring tracking technology to more laptops

May 7, 2020

12:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Tile has partnered with Intel to bring the company’s tracking technology to more PC laptops and notebooks. This means that upcoming Intel-powered laptops will be findable.

Additionally, Tile’s tracking technology will let users find their laptops or notebooks even when the device is in sleep mode.

The technology is expected to become available to PC manufacturers later this year In fact, Tile and Intel are already working together with OEMs to determine the best Tile experience for consumers.

Tile’s new collaboration builds upon the company’s recent partnership with HP. Together, they created the first Tile-enabled laptop.

Further, with Tile working with Qualcomm, Dialog Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, Toshiba and now Intel, the company can potentially incorporate its technology into nearly 30 billion consumer electronic devices in over the next five years. Back in October 2019, Tile launched several new Bluetooth trackers, including the Sticker, Pro, Mate and a new Slim.

Related Articles

News

Jan 21, 2020

5:01 PM EST

Sonos and Tile warn U.S. about threat of Google, Apple and Amazon’s market control

News

Feb 3, 2020

5:23 PM EST

Google expands on Tile tracking integrations

Business

Apr 2, 2020

2:21 PM EDT

Tile reiterates anti-competitive accusations against Apple

Comments