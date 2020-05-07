Tile partners with Intel to bring tracking technology to more laptops

Tile has partnered with Intel to bring the company’s tracking technology to more PC laptops and notebooks. This means that upcoming Intel-powered laptops will be findable.
Additionally, Tile’s tracking technology will let users find their laptops or notebooks even when the device is in sleep mode.
The technology is expected to become available to PC manufacturers later this year In fact, Tile and Intel are already working together with OEMs to determine the best Tile experience for consumers.
Tile’s new collaboration builds upon the company’s recent partnership with HP. Together, they created the first Tile-enabled laptop.
Further, with Tile working with Qualcomm, Dialog Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, Toshiba and now Intel, the company can potentially incorporate its technology into nearly 30 billion consumer electronic devices in over the next five years. Back in October 2019, Tile launched several new Bluetooth trackers, including the Sticker, Pro, Mate and a new Slim.
Comments