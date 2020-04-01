J.K. Rowling launches online ‘Harry Potter’ activity hub for families during COVID-19

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has launched an online activity hub called “Harry Potter at Home” for parents and teachers to use with kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through a partnership with publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic, the Harry Potter at Home hub will offer a free collection of Potter-themed child-friendly activities, puzzles, videos, quizzes, articles and more,
These include a quiz about the series’ first book, The Philosopher’s Stone, a guide on how to draw the magical Niffler creature and a Harry Potter word search.
Additionally, Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing company has partnered with digital library supplier Overdrive to offer The Philosopher’s Stone as an eBook or audiobook in over 20 languages.
The novel can be accessed via Overdrive’s Libby app in Canada, which supports more than 80 percent of public schools across the country. Alternatively, The Philosopher’s Stone can be accessed for free in audiobook format via Audible as part of this Harry Potter at Home initiative.
This follows Rowling granting open license for teachers to record videos of themselves reading the Harry Potter books for their classmates as schools across the world shift to e-learning due to COVID-19.
Harry Potter at Home isn’t the only Harry Potter-related initiative to be kicked off during the global health crisis. Last week, the Google Arts & Culture app released a free Potter-themed exhibit called The History of Magic through its partnership with the British Library.
Image credit: Bloomsbury
Source: J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling)
