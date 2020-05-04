Telus goes digital for annual ‘Days of Giving,’ invites Canadians to sew masks

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is going digital for its 15th annual ‘Days of Giving’ to help COVID-19 relief efforts.
Telus’ annual Days of Giving initiative focuses on benefiting those who need support. This year, the carrier is focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team will be creating and delivering care kits to those most affected by the virus, gathering and delivering food and supplies to local food banks, donating blood, creating homemade cards and conducting phone check-ins with isolated seniors.
“As wearing a mask outside the home is the ultimate selfless act to help protect one another, Telus is inviting Canadians to join our team members in sewing masks with a goal to collectively create more than 100,000 masks for Canadians,” the carrier notes.
Telus is inviting Canadians to share their acts of giving on social media with the hashtag #StayGiving.
“These virtual acts of giving enable us to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve whilst respecting physical distancing guidelines that will keep our TELUS family and community partners safe,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.
This latest initiative builds on Telus’ other COVID-19 relief efforts. For instance, the carrier recently announced it is giving two months of free wireless service to frontline healthcare workers and operational staff at select hospitals in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.
Source: Telus
Comments