Here’s everything new that’s streaming on Disney+ Canada for Star Wars Day

As you probably know, May 4th marks ‘Star Wars Day,’ a “holiday” that celebrates George Lucas’ massively popular sci-fi franchise.
To commemorate the occasion, Disney now has three new major additions to its Disney+ streaming service.
First and foremost is the series finale of The Clone Wars, the animated series that originally ran from 2008 to 2014. The series was eventually revived by Disney for a seventh and final season on Disney+, which kicked off in February. In the series finale, former Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Clone Commander Rex fight to survive Order 66. It’s worth noting that all other episodes of The Clone Wars, as well as its 2008 eponymous companion film and successor series Rebels, are also streaming on Disney+.
The next new Disney+ Original is Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part docuseries chronicling the making of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Disney Gallery will feature interviews with the cast and crew and examine the series’ characters, props, special effects and more. Subsequent episodes will release on Disney+ each Friday, starting on May 8th.
Finally, Disney+ is now streaming 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, two months ahead of schedule. The film is the final installment in both Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy and the overarching ‘Skywalker Saga,’ which began way back with 1977’s Star Wars (now more commonly referred to as A New Hope). In The Rise of Skywalker, Rey and her friends must band together to stop the evil Emperor Palpatine, who has returned from the dead.
With The Rise of Skywalker‘s launch on Disney+, all nine films in the Skywalker Saga are now streaming on Disney+:
- A New Hope
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Return of the Jedi
- The Phantom Menace
- Attack of the Clones
- Revenge of the Sith
- The Force Awakens
- The Last Jedi
- The Rise of Skywalker
It’s worth noting that 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also steaming on Disney+. However, the only Star Wars film that isn’t yet streaming on Disney+ is 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Han Solo origin adventure is currently licensed to Netflix, meaning it will not be able to come to Disney+ until July 9th.
This covers everything that’s new to Disney+, but the service has a catalogue of older Star Wars content as well, including:
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
- Phineas and Ferb Star Wars
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny
- Star Wars: Resistance
Check out the entire Star Wars section of Disney+ here.
Outside of streaming content, Star Wars Day also has something for gamers. Today, Disney confirmed that former Oculus exclusive VR game Vader Immortal is making its way to PlayStation VR this summer, revealed key art for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and launched a free update for Jedi Fallen Order. Deals on a variety of Star Wars games are also now running on Steam, GOG, Humble, Sony’s PSN, the Microsoft Store and the Nintendo eShop. The full list of Star Wars Day-related gaming news and events can be found here.
Are you planning to stream or play anything in celebration of May the Fourth? What’s your favourite Star Wars film and/or game? Let us know in the comments!
Image credit: Disney
Comments