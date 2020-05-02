Here are the Google Pixel 4a, OnePlus Z and HTC Desire 20 Pro leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from April 25th to May 1st.
HTC
It’s been a while since I included HTC in this list.
A render of the Desire 20 Pro, codenamed ‘Bayamo,’ has appeared online. The leaked render showcases that the smartphone features a hole-punch camera in the top right corner and four rear-facing camera sensors. Details about these cameras are not yet known.
For more on the HTC Desire 20 Pro leak, click here.
Samsung
A leaked render of an apparent Samsung phone with a pop-up selfie camera has surfaced online.
The leak showcases a pop-up selfie shooter similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro’s. By the looks of the phone, it’ll likely fall into Samsung’s line of mid-range handsets and probably at the lower end of it. Alongside the pop-up camera, the device also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a sizable bottom bezel.
So… #Samsung is currently working on it's first pop-up selfie camera phone. Here comes your very first look at this yet unknown device!
As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + display size + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pigtou_ -> https://t.co/HE8RBky9mf pic.twitter.com/vv8IveZ7SL
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2020
For more on the pop-up camera Samsung leak, click here.
The leaker behind this rumour says that internal documents indicate carriers will start selling the Pixel 4a on May 22nd. This seems likely as Google was expected to reveal the Pixel 4a at I/O.
For more on the Pixel 4a leak, click here.
OnePlus
OnePlus is expected to release the OnePlus Z in June this year. Though the company recently revealed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the mysterious OP8 Lite never appeared. Now it seems the company will launch it as the OPZ. Leaks indicate the phone will sport a flat-screen, possibly last year’s camera tech, and a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor.
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) April 28, 2020
For more on the OnePlus Z, click here.
Another leak suggests that the OnePlus Z might have a little bit more in its trunk. This rumour indicates the OnePlus Z will sport Qualcomm’s upper mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 765.
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) May 1, 2020
For more on the OnePlus Z’s Snapdragon 765 chipset leak, click here.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
