Leaked renders display alleged Samsung phone with pop-up front camera

Leaked renders of an apparent Samsung Galaxy smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera have surfaced online.
The images were posted online by notable leaker, OnLeaks. According to the images, the bezels on the device are mostly thin, and the front of the device doesn’t have any notches or punch holes. The front pop-up camera is what stands out the most.
Although the Samsung Galaxy A80 also featured a pop-up camera, the phone in the leaked images takes a more conventional approach that makes it look similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro or OPPO Reno 2Z, as noted by XDA Developers.
So… #Samsung is currently working on it’s first pop-up selfie camera phone. Here comes your very first look at this yet unknown device!
As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + display size + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pigtou_ -> https://t.co/HE8RBky9mf pic.twitter.com/vv8IveZ7SL
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2020
The device will also reportedly feature a rear fingerprint scanner, but there isn’t any information about what display technology will be used for this device.
It also appears to feature a triple rear camera setup, and OnLeaks notes that it has a USB Type-C port. The device reportedly won’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack.
We’ll likely start to learn more about this device, including its name, in the future. However, as with any other leak, it’s important to take it with a grain of salt since nothing has been confirmed.
Source: OnLeaks Via: XDA Developers
